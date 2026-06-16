16 June 2026, Helsinki Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Reaktor (ticker: REAKTOR) will today commence on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's shares are expected to move to the Main Market on 18 June 2026. Reaktor is a Mid Cap company within Technology sector. The company is the 22nd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2026, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Reaktor is a Finnish globally operating technology company that designs, builds and sells software products and digital solutions. Established in 2000, Reaktor has over 700 employees worldwide and offices in Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Seinäjoki, Amsterdam, Lisbon, New York, and Tokyo.

"The great success of the offering is a significant moment in Reaktor's long history. The institutional offering, the public offering and the personnel offering were all oversubscribed, and this investor demand confirms that Reaktor's strategy and growth prospects are well understood: a historically stable and profitable technology solutions consulting business, an ecosystem, and now most recently a scalable software product business. AI is now redefining our industry, and we have the expertise, a strong market position, and a growing product portfolio to meet that demand. The listing gives us the opportunity to advance our strategy with determination and, above all, to serve our clients even better. I warmly welcome all of our new shareholders to build what matters together with us, " comments Pekka Horo, CEO of Reaktor.

"I warmly congratulate Reaktor on its successful IPO and am pleased to welcome the company to our Main Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Reaktor adds an interesting dimension to our market as a technology company with a differentiated software product business and international footprint. Its listing underlines that investors are looking for companies that combine growth potential with capabilities relevant to critical digital infrastructure and security, supporting long term resilience in an evolving geopolitical environment. We look forward to supporting Reaktor as it begins this next chapter as a listed company."

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



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Maarit Bystedt

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