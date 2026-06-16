Spain The rapid expansion of photovoltaic and wind power in Spain in recent years is proving to be more than a decarbonization tool. Amid surging international gas prices driven by geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the Spanish power system has shown increased resilience to fossil-fuel volatility. According to an analysis by British consultancy Ember, the rising share of renewable generation has significantly reduced the influence of gas on electricity price formation, enabling Spanish households to save an estimated €10 ($11.5) per month on electricity bills. ...

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