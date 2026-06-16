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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Univers Unveils Next Generation Platform for Physical AI at VivaTech 2026

One Univers. One Intelligence Fabric. One Platform for the Physical World.

PARIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At VivaTech 2026, Univers unveiled the next generation of its industry-leading platform suite: a Platform for Physical AI that enables enterprises to transform energy, infrastructure and industrial operations into a source of enduring competitive advantage.

As Europe seeks to strengthen industrial competitiveness, energy resilience and technological leadership, organizations face a growing challenge: applying AI reliably across the physical systems that power economies. While generative AI is transforming information work, the next frontier is enabling assets, facilities, energy systems and operations to sense, decide and act in real time.

Built on years of experience managing complex physical infrastructure, the Univers Platform for Physical AI brings together AI, energy and operational intelligence through a unified Intelligence Fabric. The platform continuously learns from operational outcomes, creating what Univers calls Compounding Intelligence-a growing intelligence advantage that enables organizations to deploy generative, agentic and autonomous AI in mission-critical environments with confidence.

Today, Univers connects over 400 million devices and manages more than 1,000 GW of energy assets and globally, orchestrating complex operational workflows across energy, building, transportation, logistics and industrial sectors.

"Europe's next competitive advantage will be built not only on AI, but on the ability to apply AI to the physical world," said Valerio Dilda, Senior Vice President, Europe, Univers. "The organizations that move first to build compounding intelligence across their operations will create a lasting advantage in productivity, resilience and innovation. Our Platform for Physical AI provides the foundation to make that possible."

With four Centers of Excellence focused on Solar, Wind, Mobility and Energy and Resources across Europe alone, Univers helps enterprises unlock greater value from existing infrastructure while accelerating the transition from digital intelligence to autonomous operations.

About Univers

Univers operates one of the world's largest real-time intelligence platforms for physical infrastructure, managing more than 1,000 GW of energy assets and connecting over 400 million devices globally. Through its Platform for Physical AI, Univers helps organizations orchestrate complex energy, infrastructure and operational systems with intelligence that continuously learns and improves over time.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/univers-unveils-next-generation-platform-for-physical-ai-at-vivatech-2026-302798852.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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