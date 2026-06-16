Summer, Sun and Savings: Jackery Launches Mid-Year Sale Ahead of Prime Day with Up to 61% Off

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the sunniest season of the year, Jackery is launching its Mid-Year Sale, offering savings of up to 61% across selected portable power stations and solar generator bundles through 30 June, including up to 61% off the bestselling Explorer 500. Whether you're hosting an outdoor watch party in the garden, heading off on a camping adventure, or preparing for unexpected power outages at home, Jackery has a reliable energy solution for every summer scenario.

Flexible Power for Every Adventure

This year's Mid-Year Sale features significant discounts on two of Jackery's most powerful and versatile portable power stations: the Explorer 3000 v2 and Explorer 2000 v2. Equipped with durable LiFePO4 battery technology and designed with portability in mind, both models are ideal for camping, outdoor events, garden projects and emergency home backup.

The Explorer 3000 v2 delivers an impressive 3,072 Wh capacity and 3,600 W output, providing dependable power for high-demand appliances and devices. With eight output ports-including three AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, plus a 12 V car outlet-it offers exceptional versatility wherever power is needed.

For users seeking a more compact solution, the Explorer 2000 v2 provides 2,042 Wh capacity and 2,200 W output, while supporting up to six devices simultaneously. Both models are also available as solar generator bundles paired with Jackery's portable SolarSaga 200 W solar panel, enabling clean and renewable charging on the go.

As part of the Mid-Year Sale, customers can save significantly across Jackery's flagship product range. The Explorer 3000 v2 is available for £1,471 (RRP £2,299), while the corresponding solar generator bundle with a SolarSaga 200 W panel is reduced to £1,680 from £2,599. The Explorer 2000 v2 is available for just £799 (RRP £1,399), offering savings of 42%, while the solar generator bundle is discounted from £1,999 to £996.

Offers Available Until 30 June

The Jackery Mid-Year Sale runs from 16 to 30 June 2026 via the official Jackery online store, with additional savings available through the Jackery Amazon Store during Amazon Prime Day (23-26 June). From camping trips to home backup, Jackery's Mid-Year Sale offers an affordable way to stay powered throughout the summer.

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