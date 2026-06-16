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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Craft Irish Whiskey's The Donn Scores 98 at IWSC 2026, Ranking Among the World's Highest-Rated Whiskies

DUBLIN, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donn Single Malt from Craft Irish Whiskey has been awarded Gold Outstanding at the 2026 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), scoring 98 points and ranking joint second among more than 1,300 whiskies judged worldwide, with only one whisky achieving a higher score.

The Donn was also the joint highest-ranking Irish whiskey and the only one in its category to receive Gold Outstanding.

The IWSC result extends a consecutive three-year run of international success across North America, Asia and Europe:

  • 2024: Single Malt Whiskey of the Year - USA Spirits Ratings
  • 2025: Whisky of the Year - Asia Spirits Ratings
  • 2026: Single Malt Whiskey of the Year - London Spirits Competition
    98 points, Double Gold - San Francisco World Spirits Competition
    98 points, Gold Outstanding - International Wine & Spirit Competition

"What makes these results meaningful is their consistency," said Jay Bradley, Founder and Master Blender of Craft Irish Whiskey. "The Donn has now been recognised by judging panels in North America, Asia and Europe. When independent judging panels on three continents repeatedly reach similar conclusions under blind-tasting conditions, it reinforces the whiskey's quality and consistency. We're proud of what The Donn has achieved and believe this style of maturation is only beginning to show what's possible."

At just 6.9 years old, The Donn delivers results typically associated with a much older whiskey.

Craft Irish Whiskey attributes this to a progressive cask journey rather than time in wood alone. Beginning in ex-bourbon casks, The Donn then moves through Tawny Port, deep-stave toasted virgin Hungarian oak and multiple styles of Pedro Ximénez sherry. Varying barrel sizes and controlled underfilling further shape the spirit, accelerating flavour integration.

IWSC judges described The Donn as opening with a zesty, fruity aroma of cola and spice, leading into a rich palate of treacle, raspberry and wood, with apple, red velvet cake, ginger and chocolate emerging on a sweet, lingering finish.

About Craft Irish Whiskey

Craft Irish Whiskey is redefining premium Irish whiskey through flavour-driven maturation rather than age statements. Combining traditional distilling heritage with modern, data-led techniques, the company focuses on cask selection, barrel sizes and tailored maturation to capture each whiskey at its flavour peak.

Press Enquiries
Craft Irish Whiskey
Email: press@craftirishwhiskey.com
Phone: 020 8077 3632
Website: craftirishwhiskey.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/craft-irish-whiskeys-the-donn-scores-98-at-iwsc-2026-ranking-among-the-worlds-highest-rated-whiskies-302800548.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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