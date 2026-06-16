Thunes: One in 3 Recipients Struggle to Pay for Essentials Due to 'Friction Tax' in Fragmented Global Payment Rails

The findings highlight the real-world consequences of global fragmentation, with delays translating directly into financial stress, instability and missed opportunities. The research, based on a survey of over 6,500 people across ten major markets, points to a structural fragmentation deadlock at the heart of the global economy: while domestic payment systems have become instant, the networks connecting them across borders have failed to keep pace.

The Human Cost of Payment Delays

The report highlights that for those depending on international payments, the impact goes far beyond inconvenience.

Impact on Access to Essentials: 82% of recipients experienced at least one issue such as missed food, rent or utility bills, stress or having to turn down work due to delays, fees, or uncertainty around remittances.

82% of recipients experienced at least one issue such as missed food, rent or utility bills, stress or having to turn down work due to delays, fees, or uncertainty around remittances. Mental Health Impact: 42% of users reported experiencing stress or anxiety due to the lack of transparency and speed in their cross-border transactions.

42% of users reported experiencing stress or anxiety due to the lack of transparency and speed in their cross-border transactions. The Transparency Deficit: 41% of senders are still hit by 'surprise' final amounts, a lack of clarity that hits younger users (18-24) hardest, with 49% reporting a total lack of upfront cost clarity.

41% of senders are still hit by 'surprise' final amounts, a lack of clarity that hits younger users (18-24) hardest, with 49% reporting a total lack of upfront cost clarity. Risk to Survival: Among vulnerable users who are dependent on remittances, 33% struggled to pay for essentials, 33% borrowed money short term to cover expenses, and 23% experienced strained relationships due to payment issues.

Chloe Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes, said: "This data exposes a brutal truth: the cross-border 'friction tax' is a parasite on the global economy, and the cost is being paid by those who can least afford it. While domestic payments have become instant, our global systems remain stubbornly disconnected. Interoperability is a fundamental requirement for financial equity. As we collectively work towards the G20's remittance cost goals, the industry must prioritise ending this fragmentation deadlock."

Nick Maynard, VP of Research at Juniper Research, added: "What this research makes clear is that payment fragmentation is no longer simply an infrastructure challenge; it is a social and economic issue with real human consequences. While domestic payment networks have evolved to deliver speed and convenience, cross-border transactions remain constrained by disconnected systems that create unnecessary costs, delays and uncertainty. For millions of people who rely on remittances to support everyday living expenses, these inefficiencies act as a hidden 'friction tax.' The industry has made significant progress in modernising payments, but achieving true interoperability across borders is now one of the most important priorities for delivering a more inclusive global financial system."

Download the full report: The Thunes Cross-border Payments Interoperability Index.

Methodology

The research is based on an online consumer survey conducted by Juniper Research in April 2026, capturing views on cross-border payments from both users and non-users of international money transfer services. A total of 6,763 responses met all quality and screening criteria and were included in the analysis. Respondents represented a broad mix of income levels across 10 markets: the United States, Brazil, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, China, India, the Philippines, the UK, Germany, South Africa and Nigeria.

Alongside the survey, a Payments Interoperability Index was developed to assess how easily payments can be made across borders. The index evaluates markets across five core dimensions, using indicators drawn from established sources including the World Bank Global Findex Database 2025 and World Bank remittance cost data, such as the quarterly SmaRT indicator tracking the cost of sending USD 200 internationally.

About Thunes

Learn more about Thunes: https://www.thunes.com.

About Juniper Research

Learn more about Juniper Research: www.juniperresearch.com.

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