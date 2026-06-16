Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A418FX | ISIN: US8342122012 | Ticker-Symbol: 52N0
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 10:19
19,600 Euro
+8,89 % +1,600
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,70019,60010:23
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Announced AI-Assisted Design and Manufacturing Technology of Bipolar Solid-State Batteries for Space Vehicles, Ground, Sea, Air and Infrastructure

The company's revolutionary, patented bipolar electrode-to-pack technology increases the battery energy and power densities; reducing weight, volume, and cost

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today unveiled their patented bipolar electrode-to-pack (BEEP) battery technology, engineered to power electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, drones, robots, AI data centers, space infrastructure and devices.

Rather than making individual cells and modules, Solidion's AI-assisted designed BEEP technology entails directly stacking and connecting bipolar electrodes and solid electrolyte layers in series and in parallel to produce a solid-state battery pack that delivers exceptional power and energy densities.

Solid-state batteries are expected to revolutionize the electric vehicle and space industries with their inherent safety, fast charging, significantly extended driving or flying range on a single battery charge. However, two major issues have prevented the wide-spread commercialization of solid-state lithium batteries:

  1. the difficulty and high cost of manufacturing solid-state batteries and
  2. the limited space and payload weight available in an EV for ground, sea, air, or space transportation to accommodate a bulky and heavy battery system. Current battery pack designs devote much of that space to fire mitigation, a large number of connectors between cells or modules, and large volumes of protective housing materials.

Solidion's BEEP technology solves both this design issue and reduces the manufacturing challenges, while contributing to reduced battery weight, volume and cost. This is accomplished owing to the BEEP pack requiring only one casing and a small number of connectors - instead of the hundreds of housings and connectors in today's batteries. The bipolar electrode stacking procedure is intrinsically simpler and easier when compared to making individual cells and using external cables to connect multiple pre-fabricated cells.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"BEEP represents a fundamental rethinking of how battery packs are built. By eliminating the redundant housings, connectors, and fire mitigation systems that burden conventional designs, we've created a pathway to batteries that are lighter, smaller, safer, and less expensive to manufacture - precisely the attributes demanded by next-generation eVTOL, space, and AI infrastructure applications. We believe this technology positions Solidion at the forefront of the solid-state battery revolution."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) is an advanced battery technology solutions provider focused on manufacturing next-generation battery materials and components, and developing high-performance batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the AI data center market, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications. The Company holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane-gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidion-technology-announced-ai-assisted-design-and-manufacturing-technology-of-bipolar-solid-state-batteries-for-space-vehicles-ground-sea-air-and-infrastructure-302801262.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.