Nordicus Partners Corporation Corporate Update

Orocidin's QR-01 demonstrates efficacy in two preclinical periodontitis models; micro-CT confirms reduced bone loss

Phase IIa clinical trial in patients planned H1 2027 at the University of Copenhagen

Bio-Convert receives toxicity waiver from Danish Medicines Agency; GMP manufacturing on track for December 2026

NoviThera establishes biological proof of concept for QR-04 in psoriasis

Uplisting application remains under active review





BEVERLY HILLS, California, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) ("Nordicus" or the "Company"), a biotech company specializing in developing breakthrough therapeutics in diseases with unmet medical needs, starting with oral disorders, is pleased to provide a corporate update, highlighting an overview of developments in its subsidiaries, Oricidin, Bio-Convert and NoviThera, and a status of the Company's Nasdaq uplisting application.

Orocidin

Orocidin's QR-01 targets aggressive periodontitis, a severe form of periodontal disease with no approved medical treatment. After completing two toxicology studies on hamsters spanning over 2 weeks and 8 weeks respectively, Orocidin has recently demonstrated QR-01's efficacy in treating periodontitis in 2 different animal studies using two different methods. These successful studies allow the company to initiate the first human trials of QR-01.

Beagle study:

This 13-day small efficacy study conducted on beagle dogs with clinically confirmed periodontitis demonstrated consistent improvements across key clinical endpoints, including the Gingival Index (GI), the Plaque Index (PI) and overall periodontal disease. The animals were fasted for a minimum of 8 hours prior to assessment of the efficacy. QR-01 was well tolerated in the dogs, with no adverse side effects reported throughout the treatment period, which is significant.

Wistar Rat study:

Rats with induced periodontitis treated with QR-01 demonstrated improvements in Probing Depth (PD-mm), Gingival Index (GI), Bleeding on Probing (BOP) and Plaque Levels (PL).

More importantly, lower bone loss was demonstrated in treated rats compared to non-treated rats measured by micro-CT scanning. Until now, this has not been demonstrated.

In summary, Orocidin has now demonstrated efficacy in treating periodontitis in two different animals using 2 methods. This gives us great expectations in demonstrating efficacy in the upcoming trials in patients.

The first Phase IIa clinical trials study in patients is now anticipated to start in the first half of 2027 at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.



Bio-Convert

Bio-Convert's QR-02 compound targets Oral Leukoplakia (OLK), which are potentially pre-cancerous lesions in the mouth, with up to a 30% conversion rate to oral cancer. No approved medical treatment exists for OLK, with surgery the only true alternative.

The company's proprietary oral gel QR-02 has several unique advantages, including antitumor & antiviral effects, reducing the risk of dysplasia and enabling more precise and efficient treatment, compared to any methods used today.

Bio-Convert obtained a toxicity waiver from the Danish Medicine Agency's (DKMA) for QR-02 and is currently finalizing its GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) product to be completed by December 2026 in Germany. Bio-Convert anticipates moving into Phase IIa clinical trials in Europe beginning the first half of 2027.

NoviThera

NoviThera's QR-04 goal is to develop a novel anti-monoclonal antibody treatment designed to cure psoriasis or prevent its occurrence. Currently, no permanent cure for psoriasis exists, leading to a significant unmet medical need for patients and huge market potential.

NoviThera recently completed a study in mice, and with such study demonstrated biological proof of concept.

Uplisting

Nordicus applied to uplist its common shares from the OTCQB Market to a large prominent stock exchange and the process is still ongoing.

Other Activities

The Company continues to scout the Nordic region for additional accelerator clients and possible new high growth acquisitions in the life sciences space.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is a U.S. based biotech company focusing on acquiring and developing drugs from innovative biotech companies in the Nordics, a region known for its brilliant scientists, exceptional life science ecosystem and drug discoveries and developments. Nordicus is dedicated to developing breakthrough therapeutics in diseases with unmet medical needs - starting with oral disorders. Its scientific foundation targets inflammation and immune modulation. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "confident" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, prospects of being listed on Nasdaq, studies related to Orocidin, Bio-Convert and NoviThera and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

hr@nordicuspartners.com

Tel +1 310 666 0750