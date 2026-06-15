Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 22:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2026

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 of $27,418,000 as compared to $30,870,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 amounted to $858,000, or $0.38 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to $3,160,000, or $1.40 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $86,569,000 as compared to $87,120,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 amounted to $3,262,000, or $1.45 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $6,059,000, or $2.68 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025

Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to $30.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $19.7 million as compared to $20.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. This decrease in net revenues was mainly driven by a decrease in our Laredo brand. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 to $7.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. This was primarily a result of decreased orders on military boots. Additionally, third quarter revenues for fiscal 2025 included $2.0 million in land sales through our affiliate American Mortgage Investment Company (AMIC).

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 amounted to approximately $6.9 million as compared to $9.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, decreased from 31.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 to 25.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Gross profit in the prior year was positively affected by $1.6 million from the land sale mentioned above. Our margins have also been negatively impacted by tariffs, as we paid $0.8 million in the third quarter for tariffs. Based on current information, we are seeking a refund for these tariff costs (as well as tariff costs for prior periods) but there can be no assurance we will receive any such refunds.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $6.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to $6.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased commissions, offset by an increase in marketing expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 amounted to $0.8 million as compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2026 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2025

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $86.6 million as compared to $87.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $63.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 as compared to $61.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. This increase in net revenues was driven by an increase in our Dan Post and Dingo brands, offset by a decrease in our Laredo and El Dorado brands. Net revenues from our work boot business decreased from $24.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 to $23.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026. This decrease was in our Dan Post and Laredo work brands.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $22.1 million, or 25.6%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 as compared to $25.3 million, or 29.0%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. This decrease was not only driven by the land sale mentioned above, but also $3.0 million in tariffs paid in this fiscal year. Based on current information, we are seeking a refund for these tariff costs (as well as tariff costs for prior periods) but there can be no assurance we will receive any such refunds.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $19.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 as compared to $19.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. This increase resulted primarily from increased marketing expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $2.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 as compared to $6.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

On April 29th, 2026, McRae Industries, Inc. received a contract award from The United States Government DLA Troops Support for Airforce temperate weather boots. This contract has a 36 month ordering period with first delivery no later than 150 days from contract award. The estimated dollar amount for the award is $15,441,664.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at May 2, 2026 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.6 million as compared to $31.6 million at August 2, 2025. Our working capital decreased from $85.9 million at August 2, 2025 to $72.5 million at May 2, 2026.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at May 2, 2026. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2027. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2027, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, operating activities provided approximately $4.5 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $3.2 million of cash. Increased accounts receivable and decreased employee benefits liabilities used approximately $2.0 million of cash. Decreased accounts payable and other assets provided approximately $2.5 million of cash.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $13.6 million, primarily due to the purchase of fixed assets and securities, offset by the sale of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $1.8 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments and the repurchase of stock.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, the potential impact of tariffs on our business, uncertainties concerning the tariff refund program announced in March 2026, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








May 2,
2026


August 2,
2025


ASSETS





Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents


$20,634


$31,593






Equity investments


9,383


8,730






Debt securities


4,963


6,786






Accounts receivable, net


18,945


17,836






Inventories, net


24,325


24,599






Income tax receivable


350


639






Prepaid expenses and other current assets


577


1,611






Total current assets


79,178


91,794






Property and equipment, net


8,824


5,274






Other assets:










Deposits


3


14






Right to Use Asset


1,174


1,589






Real estate held for investment


2,321


2,311






Debt securities


16,327


5,032






Trademarks


2,824


2,824






Total other assets


22,648


11,770






Total assets


$110,650


$108,838

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








May 2,
2026


August 2,
2025


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:










Accounts payable


$3,577


$2,093






Accrued employee benefits


548


1,232






Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


973


823






Lease liability


555


555






Other


980


1,143






Total current liabilities


6,633


5,846






Lease liability


619


1,034






Deferred tax liabilities


382


382






Total liabilities


7,634


7,262






Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding, 1,888,332 and 1,892,793
shares, respectively


1,888


1,893






Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 361,904 and 362,977
shares, respectively


362


363






Retained earnings


100,766


99,320






Total shareholders' equity


103,016


101,576






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$110,650


$108,838

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


May 2,


May 3,


May 2,


May 3,

2026

2025

2026

2025









Net revenues

$27,418


$30,870


$86,569


$87,120









Cost of revenues

20,520


21,077


64,420


61,859









Gross profit

6,898


9,793


22,149


25,261









Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,114


6,279


19,508


19,190









Operating profit

784


3,514


2,641


6,071









Other income

427


271


1,869


1,733









Earnings before income taxes

1,211


3,785


4,510


7,804









Provision for income taxes

353


625


1,248


1,745









Net earnings

$858


$3,160


$3,262


$6,059

























Earnings per common share:
















Diluted earnings per share:








Class A

0.38


1.40


1.45


2.68

Class B

NA


NA


NA


NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








Class A

1,892,499


1,895,011


1,892,695


1,895,893

Class B

362,906


363,509


362,953


363,720

Total

2,255,405


2,258,520


2,255,648


2,259,613

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, August 3, 2024


1,896,334

$1,897

363,826

$364

$0

$94,805









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







1,846

Balance, November 2, 2024


1,896,334

$1,897

363,826

$364

$0

$96,335









Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class A common stock)







(1,592)









Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class B common stock)







(304)









Net earnings







1,053

Balance, February 1, 2025


1,896,334

$1,897

363,826

$364

$0

$95,492









Stock Buyback


(3,541)

(4)

(849)

(1)


(214)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(266)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







3,160

Balance, May 3, 2025


1,892,793

$1,893

362,977

$363

$0

$98,121











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, August 2, 2025


1,892,793

$1,893

362,977

$362

$0

$99,320









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







1,449

Balance, November 1, 2025


1,892,793

$1,893

362,977

$362

$0

$100,453









Cash Dividend ($0.42 per Class A common stock)







(795)









Cash Dividend ($0.42 per Class B common stock)







(152)









Net earnings







956

Balance, January 31, 2026


1,892,793

$1,893

362,977

$362

$0

$100,462









Stock Buyback


(4,461)

(4)

(1,073)

(1)


(238)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







858

Balance, May 2, 2026


1,888,332

$1,889

361,904

$361

$0

$100,766

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Nine Months Ended



May 2,


May 3,



2026

2025






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net earnings


$3,262


$6,059






Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities


1,214


(3,810)






Net cash provided in operating activities


4,476


2,249






Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Proceeds from sale of land


-


2,010






Purchase of land


(10)


-






Proceeds from sale of fixed assets


-


263






Capital expenditures


(4,125)


(669)






Purchase of securities


(14,079)


(2,216)






Proceeds from sale of securities


4,600


9,509






Net cash used in investing activities


(13,614)


8,897






Cash Flows from Financing Activities:










Repurchase company stock


(243)


(219)






Dividends paid


(1,578)


(2,529)






Net cash used in financing activities


(1,821)


(2,748)






Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents


(10,959)


8,398






Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


31,593


20,723






Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period


$20,634


$29,121

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.