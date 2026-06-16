Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: OPEC Fund for International Development 3.125% Notes due 16/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3404449XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 23/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3391871XXX -- each) derivatives Securities due 16/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3391895XXX -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 5.1383% Senior Notes due 28/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3410755XXX -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 3.750% to Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 03/08/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3406773XXX -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 431708 EQS News ID: 2346458 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)