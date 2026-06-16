More than 3,250 solar panels have been installed at the home of Welsh rugby, in what the stadium owner claims is the largest PV installation for a UK sports venue to date. Venue owner Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) revealed it has been generating electricity at Cardiff's Principality Stadium since February 2026, but better weather conditions in May and June has meant the array is now providing significant power for stadium operations. Roof work for the project was completed over a six-week period, installer EvoEnergy told pv magazine. This was timed to run from mid-August to the end of September 2025 ...

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