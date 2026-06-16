US-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) and water heating products provider Rheem has launched a new heat pump for residential applications. "Engineered for universal installation compatibility, the unit pairs easily with nearly any R-454B HVAC system, offering a solution for common replacement and new construction," the manufacturer said in a statement. "The RP17AY heat pump can also be installed with nearly any indoor component as a universal replacement with minimal modifications, using Rheem's system control algorithm." The system measures 991 mm x 908 mm ...

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