DJ Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFL) Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.7526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2877950 CODE: INFL ISIN: LU1390062XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL Sequence No.: 431726 EQS News ID: 2346682 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)