DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63075298 CODE: PRIC ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC Sequence No.: 431776 EQS News ID: 2346782 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)