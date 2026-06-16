DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (500D) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.8205 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75961 CODE: 500D ISIN: LU2391437XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2391437XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D Sequence No.: 431788 EQS News ID: 2346806 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)