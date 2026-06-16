DJ Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.4065 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1085189 CODE: SRHE ISIN: LU2109787XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 431796 EQS News ID: 2346822 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 16, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)