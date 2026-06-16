DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc (ANRJ) Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 740.5661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 348223 CODE: ANRJ ISIN: FR0010930XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 431802 EQS News ID: 2346834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)