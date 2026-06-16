DJ Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (UTEC) Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2479296 CODE: UTEC ISIN: IE000Y9MGXXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y9MGXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTEC Sequence No.: 431800 EQS News ID: 2346830 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2346830&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)