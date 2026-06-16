DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 184.611 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51432 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 431750 EQS News ID: 2346730 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)