DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 31.3208 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 474601 CODE: LCJG ISIN: LU1781541XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG Sequence No.: 431749 EQS News ID: 2346728 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)