DJ Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE) Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 356.6868 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14799055 CODE: BNKE ISIN: LU1829219XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE Sequence No.: 431876 EQS News ID: 2346988 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)