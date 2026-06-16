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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 09:54 Uhr
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Innovative Molecules GmbH: Innovative Molecules Expands Virology Pipeline with Novel EBV Antiviral Program

MUNICH, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH ("IM"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on herpesvirus-mediated diseases, today announced the advancement of its virology pipeline with the addition of a novel Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) antiviral program. The program, consisting of several directly acting, highly potent targeted polymerase inhibitors, is planned to advance to Phase 1 in 2027.

EBV is associated with a range of serious diseases, including lymphoproliferative disorders, transplant-related complications, and autoimmune conditions, while approved targeted antiviral treatment options remain limited. The new program represents an important expansion of IM's development activities in herpesvirus-associated diseases and further strengthens the company's focus on differentiated antiviral therapeutics addressing significant unmet medical needs.

CEO, Innovative Molecules, Florian Vogel said: "EBV is an increasingly important therapeutic area with substantial medical need, while growing momentum in both scientific research and therapeutic development. The addition of this program marks an important step in the continued expansion of our antiviral pipeline and reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic approaches for serious viral diseases."

The EBV program complements IM's broader strategy to build a focused portfolio of differentiated virology assets with the potential to address high-value indications where current treatment options remain limited.

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Munich, Germany, focused on the development of differentiated antiviral therapies for herpesvirus-associated diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address significant unmet medical needs across severe and underserved patient populations. With its lead program, adibelivir (IM-250), a novel selective helicase-primase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of Herpes simplex virus (HSV)-mediated diseases, the company is further expanding its virology pipeline through innovative therapeutic approaches targeting additional herpesvirus indications, including Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-molecules-expands-virology-pipeline-with-novel-ebv-antiviral-program-302801360.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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