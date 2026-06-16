A Chinese research team has developed a novel panel surface temperature (PST) retrieval model designed specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The proposed approach leverages moderate-resolution thermal infrared (TIR) satellite imagery and is engineered to address several long-standing challenges that have limited accurate temperature estimation in large PV installations. "The novelty of this research is that it enables satellites to estimate the surface temperature of photovoltaic panels - something that has been very difficult because solar farms are not uniform surfaces, but ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...