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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
1.044 Leser
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GIORGIO BARGIANI OF THE CONNAUGHT BAR WINS THE ALTOS BARTENDERS' BARTENDER AWARD AS PART OF EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS 2026

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giorgio Bargiani, Italian-born bartender and Assistant Director of Mixology at London's Connaught Bar, has been named winner of the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award 2026 for the inaugural edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier. Announced ahead of the live awards ceremony on Tuesday 30 June 2026, this prestigious award is voted for by the bartenders on this year's list of Europe's 50 Best Bars, who put forward a peer they believe has made a significant impact in the global bar sector over the voting period.

Bargiani's career reflects a passion for elevating guest experiences through detail, creativity and human connection. Born in Pisa, he grew up surrounded by his family's restaurant business before working in local bars and progressing to luxury roles at Splendido in Portofino and Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons. He joined the Connaught Bar in 2014 as a bar-back, rising to Head Mixologist in 2019 and later Assistant Director.

Bargiani has played a key role in extending the legacy of the Connaught Bar as one of London's most iconic drinking destinations. He is closely associated with the bar's world-famous Martini service, artful cocktails and enhancing the personalised guest experience that defines the venue. He has also contributed to its continued success in The World's 50 Best Bars list and is widely recognised for mentoring teams and building a strong global bartending community.

Emma Sleight, Director of Content & Creative for Europe's 50 Best Bars, says: "A fixture of one of London's most prestigious hotel bars, Giorgio Bargiani is admired for his warmth, generosity and skill. His commitment to consistent creativity and service-led bartending has earned the admiration of peers across the industry and makes him a natural choice for this coveted award."

On winning the award, Bargiani says: "I am deeply honoured and humbled by this accolade. It makes me feel more connected than ever to this wonderful bar community and I could not be more grateful to all my friends and colleagues. To me, this is an occasion that truly celebrates the positive influences and connections we build day after day in our industry, and I hope this remains the north star of what we strive for."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996841/50Best_Giorgio_Bargiani.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903259/Europe_50_Best_Bars_2026_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
europes50bestbars@lx-comms.com

Media Centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/giorgio-bargiani-of-the-connaught-bar-wins-the-altos-bartenders-bartender-award-as-part-of-europes-50-best-bars-2026-302800264.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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