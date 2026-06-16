NSW Rugby League Modernises its Contact Centre with AnywhereNow's Microsoft Teams-native Tendfor Solution

London, UK - 16 June 2026 - New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL), one of the most established and respected organisations across the world of Rugby League, has chosen to migrate to AnywhereNow's Tendfor contact centre solution. The fully native Microsoft Teams attendant console and voice platform will support improved service responsiveness and a future-ready communication infrastructure.

The transition marks a significant step in NSWRL's technology uplift, replacing its traditional telephony setup with a fully integrated Microsoft Teams solution that supports faster time-to-value, simplified operations, and improved day-to-day experience for staff and callers.

A rapid upgrade built around simplicity

AnywhereNow's Tendfor solution stood out during the Proof of Concept, going live and supporting NSWRL's operations within a few hours. This proved to be a deciding factor in the final selection.

As a fully native contact centre and attendant console for Microsoft Teams, Tendfor is built on Microsoft APIs from the ground up, enabling voice-native routing without SBCs or workarounds. This approach allowed NSWRL to transform its communication infrastructure with speed and ease.

"Simplicity of implementation was critical and the speed at which the Tendfor solution was deployed, and how quickly it began supporting our day-to-day work, blew us away," said Maurice Veliz, IT Operations Manager at NSWRL.

The move from a legacy PABX system to the latest Microsoft Teams-aligned contact centre has helped streamline day-to-day operations and improve the employee experience. The AnywhereNow team, together with their chosen partner, was there every step of the way.

Strong performance from day one

Previously, call wait times varied significantly depending on volume and manual call handling. With AnywhereNow in place, NSWRL achieved an average wait time of 17 seconds within the first 48 hours - a clear indicator of efficient handling and strong uptake across its team.

AnywhereNow teams monitoring the deployment noted a high volume of answered calls and rapid early adoption, a positive result given that the platform was newly introduced to NSWRL agents.

A delivery grounded in expertise and collaboration

A joint effort between NSWRL, AnywhereNow and its partner ensured a smooth, well-managed migration. NSWRL received hands-on support across preparation, configuration, go-live and post-launch optimisation, with reliable support and clear communication throughout the project.

"We are proud to welcome NSWRL to the AnywhereNow customer community," said Vaughn Madeley, Strategic Partner Manager at AnywhereNow. "Their commitment to transforming their communication environment, combined with a clear understanding of what they needed from a Teams-native contact centre, set the foundation for a smooth and effective deployment from the outset. With Tendfor we supported a rapid rollout focused on simplicity, reliability, and intuitive experience for both agents and callers."

NSWRL was also impressed with the AnywhereNow team's responsiveness and dedication throughout the project lifecycle, highlighting the high quality of support provided and consistency of engagement from initial deployment through to post-launch optimisation.

Reinforcing operational excellence

The shift to an advanced, Microsoft Teams-aligned contact centre equips NSWRL with greater agility, improved visibility and a strong foundation for future enhancements as their communication needs evolve.

"This collaboration has transformed our operations and reaffirmed the power of trusted partnerships," added Maurice Veliz. "We appreciate the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork with AnywhereNow that made this migration a success and we look forward to building on this foundation as our needs continue to grow."

To learn more about Tendfor and its capabilities, visit: anywhere.now/tendfor

About AnywhereNow

AnywhereNow is a leading provider of AI-native customer experience solutions, built for the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. The company helps organisations manage customer interactions within Teams, combining contact centre, enterprise dialogue management, and virtual agent capabilities in one cloud platform. Tendfor is part of the AnywhereNow product suite, delivering Teams-based contact centre and reception capabilities for organisations that need flexibility and control. Dialogue Cloud Neo delivers enterprise dialogue management and virtual agents within Teams, while Deepdesk extends AI-driven insight across interactions, wherever they take place.

AnywhereNow connects customer dialogues, AI, and workflows to deliver faster experiences, smarter operations, and real business impact.

For more information, visit: anywhere.now

Contact

Destiny Gillbee

PR Director, C8 Consulting

anywherenow@c8consulting.co.uk