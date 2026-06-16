DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.5951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1906692 CODE: YIEL ISIN: LU1812090XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL Sequence No.: 431895 EQS News ID: 2347036 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)