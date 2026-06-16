Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 10:46 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FundingSearch.com: FundingSearch Offers UK Commercial Lenders Six Months' Free Access to Its Full Deal Origination Platform

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundingSearch.com, the commercial lending software connecting brokers and lenders across the UK SME market, has launched a 180-day free trial of its Professional tier for commercial lenders. The offer gives lenders complete, unrestricted access to a platform worth £3,000 over the trial period, with no card details required, no contract, and no tie-in at the end.

From day one, lenders on the trial receive the full Professional stack: AI-driven underwriting that pre-screens and scores deals before they reach a credit team, live Xero and Sage integration pulling verified financials automatically, a broker portal for managing their broker channel, Open Finance data, custom eligibility rules across up to three lending categories with unlimited products listed, basic API access, and priority support with a four-hour SLA.

Phillip Evans, founder and CEO of FundingSearch, said: "Every lender recognises the problem: too much time spent on deals that were never going to fit their book. This trial removes every barrier to finding out whether structured, pre-qualified deal flow changes that. No procurement, no sales calls, no card on file. Sign up, switch it on, and watch the deals land. We're confident enough in the platform to let lenders judge it for six months before any commercial conversation happens."

FundingSearch's matching engine checks each broker-submitted opportunity against more than 900 data points of lender appetite, including sector, turnover, geography, credit profile and loan size, so only qualified deals reach a lender's inbox or CRM. Brokers can onboard a client and submit a structured opportunity in under ten minutes, with Companies House and accounting-software integrations cutting form-filling by up to 80%.

Crucially, lenders retain full ownership of the relationship. Their pricing, their commission structure and their borrower data remain theirs throughout, with no margin-sharing and no lock-in to FundingSearch's network.

The trial covers the full UK commercial finance spectrum, including asset finance, bridging, commercial mortgages, invoice finance, asset-based lending, business loans, unsecured loans, merchant cash advances and trade finance.

Commercial lenders can activate the trial at fundingsearch.com. Sign-up takes around three minutes.

Media contact:
Phillip Evans
FundingSearch.com
phill@fundingsearch.com
+447970 500425
www.fundingsearch.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.