FundingSearch.com: FundingSearch Offers UK Commercial Lenders Six Months' Free Access to Its Full Deal Origination Platform

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundingSearch.com, the commercial lending software connecting brokers and lenders across the UK SME market, has launched a 180-day free trial of its Professional tier for commercial lenders. The offer gives lenders complete, unrestricted access to a platform worth £3,000 over the trial period, with no card details required, no contract, and no tie-in at the end.

From day one, lenders on the trial receive the full Professional stack: AI-driven underwriting that pre-screens and scores deals before they reach a credit team, live Xero and Sage integration pulling verified financials automatically, a broker portal for managing their broker channel, Open Finance data, custom eligibility rules across up to three lending categories with unlimited products listed, basic API access, and priority support with a four-hour SLA.

Phillip Evans, founder and CEO of FundingSearch, said: "Every lender recognises the problem: too much time spent on deals that were never going to fit their book. This trial removes every barrier to finding out whether structured, pre-qualified deal flow changes that. No procurement, no sales calls, no card on file. Sign up, switch it on, and watch the deals land. We're confident enough in the platform to let lenders judge it for six months before any commercial conversation happens."

FundingSearch's matching engine checks each broker-submitted opportunity against more than 900 data points of lender appetite, including sector, turnover, geography, credit profile and loan size, so only qualified deals reach a lender's inbox or CRM. Brokers can onboard a client and submit a structured opportunity in under ten minutes, with Companies House and accounting-software integrations cutting form-filling by up to 80%.

Crucially, lenders retain full ownership of the relationship. Their pricing, their commission structure and their borrower data remain theirs throughout, with no margin-sharing and no lock-in to FundingSearch's network.

The trial covers the full UK commercial finance spectrum, including asset finance, bridging, commercial mortgages, invoice finance, asset-based lending, business loans , unsecured loans, merchant cash advances and trade finance.

Commercial lenders can activate the trial at fundingsearch.com. Sign-up takes around three minutes.