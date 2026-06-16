VT Markets Launches Bold as Gold, a Global Campaign to Establish New Benchmark in Gold Trading

SYDNEY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading global online trading platform, announced the launch of its Bold as Gold campaign. The campaign celebrates the bold ambitions of gold traders, while reinforcing commitment to delivering world-class trading conditions required to navigate one of the most dynamic asset classes.

At its core, the campaign is built on a belief that gold rewards bold decisions, but traders can only succeed if their broker can match their ambition with the right execution quality, platform speed, and stability.

This initiative follows a historic period of growth which saw VT Markets process a record-breaking USD1.5 trillion in monthly gold trading volume amidst global market volatility in January 2026.

To back the Bold as Gold mandate, VT Markets has released a series of verified global performance metrics:

Bold Execution Under Pressure: While many brokers experience slippage during periods of heightened gold volatility, VT Markets records consistent no-slippage ratios of 61-65% globally, reaching as high as 65% in Europe. This helps traders execute their strategies with greater confidence, even during fast-moving market conditions.

While many brokers experience slippage during periods of heightened gold volatility, VT Markets records consistent no-slippage ratios of 61-65% globally, reaching as high as 65% in Europe. This helps traders execute their strategies with greater confidence, even during fast-moving market conditions. Bold Speed for Fast Markets: With market-leading global execution speeds, VT Markets delivers the responsiveness required to keep pace with rapidly changing price action, helping traders act without being disadvantaged by latency.

With market-leading global execution speeds, VT Markets delivers the responsiveness required to keep pace with rapidly changing price action, helping traders act without being disadvantaged by latency. Bold Consistency Across Borders: Through a unified global infrastructure, VT Markets provides consistent execution standards across more than 160 countries, ensuring traders receive the same high-performance trading experience regardless of location.

These metrics are further validated by Global Financial Market Review (GFM), a trusted financial portal reaching over 14 million readers annually, which awarded VT Markets as 'Best Gold Trading Platform 2026'. Evaluated on criteria such as transparency, innovation, volume of transactions, platform stability, and competitive spreads, the accolade reinforces VT Markets' standing as a benchmark for reliability and performance in the gold trading space.

What's Ahead

Bold as Gold is a multi-month global initiative. VT Markets will introduce the Gold Cup - a trading competition series with a USD500,000 prize pool. Alongside this, there will be offline activations, market insights, and educational programmes across key markets. Through this campaign, VT Markets is building a complete ecosystem for gold traders, combining trading performance, market expertise, education, and community engagement to help clients become truly Bold as Gold.

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