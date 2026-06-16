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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Qobuz Delivers 45.7% Revenue Growth in 2025 in a Paid Music Streaming Market Growing at 8.8%

PARIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, the global recorded music market reached $31.7 billion (IFPI), with streaming accounting for 69.6% and driving the sector's growth. Within streaming, the paid subscription model leads with +8.8% growth. Positioned in the paid subscription segment, Qobuz delivers +45.7% revenue growth, more than five times the market rate, and has 1.2 million monthly active users.

The Success Story of an Independent Company That Has Gone Global

Founded in 2007 and owned since 2015 by a private, primarily French family-owned group, Qobuz is today a music streaming global player.

  • An international business. 80% of revenue is generated from international markets. The United States is Qobuz's largest market. Present in 26 countries, the company continues its global expansion.
  • A clear path to profitability. Positive cash flow, zero financial debt, EBITDA break-even reached under IFRS, and a positive net result expected by March 2027.
  • Revenue per user (ARPU) more than 6.5 times the market average. A Qobuz subscriber generates an average annual revenue of $135.90, compared to $20.74 for the market average (IFPI).

These results confirm the strength of an independent model built on the quality of its offering and the engagement of its subscribers, rather than on volume.

"Since the acquisition in 2015, we have chosen a structured, coherent path forward: a differentiation strategy, disciplined execution, and fully committed teams. No dispersion, no public funding. This consistency is what is delivering strong, sustainable growth today," said Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO, Qobuz.

A Standout Player in a Market Dominated by Giants

In a sector dominated by major tech companies, Qobuz has built a unique position based on respect for music, the artists and the listeners.

This translates into key choices:

  • Paid subscription-only, ad-free model
  • High-resolution audio quality
  • Unique combination of Hi-Res streaming, downloads, and expert editorial
  • 100% human-curated selection
  • 100% of employees are shareholders

These choices have a concrete impact on royalty payments within the music industry. In 2025, Qobuz was the first and only streaming platform to disclose its average per-stream royalty rate, validated by a leading firm, equivalent to $18.73 per 1,000 streams paid to rights holders.

Qobuz is proof that companies with a genuine passion and clear vision for music have a real place in an industry where financial and industrial objectives often take precedence.

Full press release here.

Contact: pr@qobuz.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qobuz-delivers-45-7-revenue-growth-in-2025-in-a-paid-music-streaming-market-growing-at-8-8-302800230.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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