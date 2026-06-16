The Generation Essentials Group - Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of AMTD IDEA, Successfully Re-Appointed as the President of the Hong Kong Island Federation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

The Generation Essentials Group announces Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of AMTD IDEA, Successfully Re-Appointed as the President of the Hong Kong Island Federation

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