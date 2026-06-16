The Generation Essentials Group - Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of AMTD IDEA, Successfully Re-Appointed as the President of the Hong Kong Island Federation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
The Generation Essentials Group announces Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of AMTD IDEA, Successfully Re-Appointed as the President of the Hong Kong Island Federation
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