AI-Driven Revenue Optimisation Delivers Nearly $600 Million in Additional Profit for Travel Companies, Mize Data Reveals

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travel companies face increasing pressure to improve margins in a highly competitive market, new data from Mize suggests AI-powered revenue optimization has become a major source of profit recovery across the industry.

Marking its 10th anniversary, Mize revealed that its platform has generated more than $596.2 million in incremental profit for over 350+ travel companies worldwide, optimising more than 7.1 million bookings across $4.5 billion in booking value.

The figures offer a snapshot of a broader shift taking place across travel distribution. Over the past decade, travel companies have increasingly moved away from static pricing and manual revenue management toward AI-driven systems capable of making real-time commercial decisions throughout the booking lifecycle.

"When we launched in 2016, many travel businesses accepted revenue leakage as a cost of doing business," said Dor Krubiner, co-founder and CEO of Mize. "Today, AI allows companies to identify and capture revenue opportunities automatically, often in milliseconds."

The company's growth mirrors wider changes in the travel technology sector. What began as a hotel-focused optimization platform has evolved into a broader travel revenue infrastructure provider spanning hotels, flights, fintech, and partner distribution networks.

Industry observers point to growing margin pressure, rising customer acquisition costs, and increased competition as key factors driving adoption of automated revenue optimisation technologies.

According to Mize data, the company has grown from generating its first $1 million in partner profit recovery in 2017 to nearly $600 million cumulatively by 2026, reflecting the increasing role of AI in commercial travel operations.

As the industry enters a new phase of AI adoption, the company believes the next decade will focus less on automation itself and more on autonomous revenue management systems capable of continuously optimising travel products across multiple verticals and channels.

A Decade of Compounding Growth

By 2022, Mize had grown to 150 clients and established a strong presence in China and other global markets. 2023 marked a major turning point. The company rebranded from Hotelmize to Mize, reflecting its evolution from a hotel revenue optimization solution into a multi-vertical travel technology platform. That same year, Mize launched its fintech suite and expanded into East Asia and the U.S. market. In 2025, Mize acquired RightRez and officially launched SmartRate, further strengthening its position as a multi-vertical travel technology company. In 2026, Mize marks its 10th anniversary as a global travel technology company serving hundreds of companies across the world. The platform now powers a growing suite of solutions, including its Partner Network, Smart Rate, and a dedicated flight rate optimization vertical, consolidating Mize's position as the AI-driven revenue infrastructure for travel companies worldwide.

About Mize

Mize is the AI-powered profitability partner for travel companies, helping them unlock new revenue, stabilize margins, and scale operations by improving every stage of the booking cycle. Its AI-driven infrastructure delivers consistent results across hotels, flights, and future verticals, turning marginal gains into long-term competitive advantage. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Mize supports 350+ clients worldwide and has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in incremental profit for the travel industry.

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