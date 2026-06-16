Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 11:24 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mobile Technologies Contributed $240 Billion to Africa's Economy in 2025 as the Continent Enters a New Phase of Digital Transformation

New GSMA report highlights how AI, digital services and mobile connectivity are driving economic growth across Africa, while affordability remains a key barrier to digital inclusion

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile technologies and services contributed $240 billion to Africa's economy in 2025, equivalent to 7.8% of GDP, according to the GSMA's Mobile Economy Africa 2026 report. The sector also supported approximately 13 million jobs and generated $45 billion in public revenues, underlining the growing role of mobile connectivity in powering economic growth, innovation and digital transformation across the continent.

The report finds that Africa's mobile industry is entering a new phase of development. Having spent the last decade expanding connectivity, operators are increasingly focused on unlocking the full value of digital networks for consumers, businesses and governments. Across the continent, operators are evolving beyond their traditional role as connectivity providers to become digital transformation partners, deploying artificial intelligence (AI), expanding digital services and opening network capabilities to developers through standardised APIs. According to GSMA Intelligence research, 79% of operators in Africa identify becoming a digital transformation partner as a primary enterprise objective.

By 2030, mobile technologies and services are expected to contribute $290 billion to Africa's economy as digital adoption deepens and connectivity continues to support productivity, innovation and economic development across the region. Today Africa's digital challenge has shifted from expanding network coverage to ensuring people, businesses and governments can fully benefit from the connectivity already in place.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA, said: "Africa's mobile industry is entering a new phase of development. Having connected millions of people and businesses over the last decade, the focus is increasingly shifting towards unlocking greater value through AI, digital services and new forms of innovation. Realising this opportunity will require continued investment, policies that encourage innovation and a shared commitment to ensuring that everyone can benefit from the opportunities digital technologies create. We also call on the broader technology supply chain - including those who manufacture the components that make devices possible - to reflect on how their own success is tied to a connected world, and to join us in closing the usage gap and making that world more accessible and affordable for all."

Read the full GSMA press release here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobile-technologies-contributed-240-billion-to-africas-economy-in-2025-as-the-continent-enters-a-new-phase-of-digital-transformation-302801461.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.