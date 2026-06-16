BALI, INDONESIA, June 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Consumers using pirate streaming services across Asia-Pacific are exposing themselves to serious cybersecurity, privacy and financial risks, according to a new study released today by the Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), an initiative of the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).The report, Consumer Harms and Fraud Pathways in Asia-Pacific's Illicit Streaming Economy, was launched at CAP's annual State of Piracy Roundtable, held alongside the APOS Summit in Bali. Authored by cybersecurity researcher Professor Paul Watters, this report provides the first comprehensive analysis of the consumer risks associated with major forms of digital piracy in the region, including illicit streaming devices (ISDs), IPTV subscription services, playlist sellers, account sharing schemes and third-party streaming applications.The findings challenge the common perception that piracy is a harmless or low-risk way to access entertainment. Instead, the study found that consumers are routinely exposed to scams, malware, phishing attacks, identity theft and account compromise, often with little or no recourse when things go wrong. Among the report's most concerning findings:Nearly half of tested illicit streaming applications were found to contain malware capable of harvesting personal data, compromising devices and recruiting users into cybercrime botnets. Consumers purchasing piracy services through social media, messaging apps and online marketplaces face significant risks of advance-payment scams and service fraud. Many illicit streaming services expose users to phishing attacks, credential theft and identity fraud. Consumers who purchase or share streaming account credentials risk account takeover, financial loss and exposure to stolen or compromised accounts. Pirate streaming sites frequently redirect users to malicious advertising, malware downloads and fraudulent websites.Professor Paul Watters notes the research demonstrates that piracy services have evolved far beyond simple copyright infringement. "Many consumers believe they are simply finding a cheaper way to watch television, movies and sports content. In reality, they are often stepping into an ecosystem that exposes them to malware, identity theft, fraud and broader cybercrime. The risks are substantial and, in many cases, invisible to users until after the damage has been done," said Watters.CAP General Manager Matthew Cheetham said the findings reinforce the need to view digital piracy as a consumer protection and cybersecurity issue, not simply an intellectual property issue. "For years, piracy has been framed primarily as a content theft problem. This research shows that it is increasingly a consumer harm problem. The same criminal networks facilitating piracy are often creating opportunities for fraud, phishing, malware distribution and identity theft." Cheetham continued, "The message to consumers is straightforward: if a streaming service looks too good to be true, it probably is. The financial savings offered by piracy services can come at a far greater cost in terms of privacy, security and personal risk."The report also identifies practical steps that can be taken by e-commerce platforms, payment processors, social media companies, banks, messaging services and infrastructure providers to reduce consumer harm and disrupt piracy ecosystems. CAP is calling for greater consumer awareness, stronger enforcement against piracy merchants, enhanced platform moderation and closer collaboration between industry, governments and cybersecurity stakeholders to address the growing convergence between piracy and cybercrime.The report was released during CAP's annual State of Piracy Roundtable, an invitation-only forum that brings together policymakers, regulators, law enforcement agencies, technology platforms, internet service providers, cybersecurity experts and rights holders from across the Asia-Pacific region to address emerging piracy and cybercrime threats.The full report is available from CAP and is accessible to AVIA members only.About the Asia Video Industry AssociationThe Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed at supporting a vibrant video industry.For media enquiries and additional background please contact:Charmaine KwanHead of Membership, Marketing and EventsEmail: charmaine@avia.orgWebsite: www.avia.orgLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoiaX: @AsiaVideoIASource: AVIACopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.