The European Commission's recent decision to restrict EU funding for projects using inverters and other energy technologies from "high-risk" vendors marks a significant moment for the solar industry. Few in the sector expected Brussels to move this quickly. The financing restrictions are expected to affect an estimated 10-20% of financing flowing into Europe's solar market and have already been signalled as a policy direction that will expand into wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The EU Commission is just getting started As dramatic as the funding restriction may be, the real ...

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