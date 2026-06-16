Mausner Group Injury Lawyers Expands to Fort Lauderdale and Welcomes Seasoned Trial Attorney Adam Santana as Of Counsel

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Mausner Group Injury Lawyers, a Florida personal injury litigation firm known for its trial-first approach to serious and catastrophic injury cases, announces the addition of Adam Santana, Esq. as Of Counsel and the firm's expansion into Fort Lauderdale, Broward County. With this growth, Mausner Group now offers direct attorney access to clients and referral partners across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Adam Santana brings more than a decade of experience handling complex, high-exposure personal injury litigation throughout Florida, including auto and truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, negligent security, medical malpractice and wrongful death. He has secured significant recoveries for his clients, including multiple seven-figure settlements, by approaching every case with the discipline and preparation of a trial attorney.

"Adam's addition to our team reflects exactly how we approach growth, deliberately and with purpose," said Eric Mausner, Founder and Managing Partner of Mausner Group Injury Lawyers. "He brings the trial-tested mindset and courtroom discipline that define how we practice, and the firm's expansion into Fort Lauderdale allows us to better serve those who need experienced litigation counsel throughout Broward County and across South Florida."

Before entering private practice, Adam Santana served as an Assistant State Attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, where he tried more than two dozen cases to jury verdict and served as a courtroom training attorney. That prosecutorial foundation, combined with years of complex civil litigation experience, positions him as a formidable advocate for seriously injured clients facing well-resourced insurance companies and corporate defendants.

"Preparation changes the way a case is valued," said Santana. "When the other side knows you are prepared to try the case, everything changes. I look forward to bringing that approach to the firm."

The firm's Fort Lauderdale office is located at 200 SW 1st Avenue, Suite 930, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Attorneys and professionals seeking to refer personal injury matters may contact the firm directly at 305.344.HURT (4878) or by email at info@mginjuryfirm.com .

ABOUT MAUSNER GROUP INJURY LAWYERS, PLLC

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Mausner Group Injury Lawyers is a personal injury litigation firm focused on serious and catastrophic injury matters throughout Florida. Led by former Miami-Dade County prosecutors, the firm is built around disciplined trial preparation, experienced courtroom advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to maximum compensation for those harmed by the negligence of others. The firm represents clients in auto and truck accidents, maritime injuries, slip and fall injuries, negligent security, civil sexual assault, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, rideshare accidents, and medical malpractice cases across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, with additional offices in Fort Lauderdale, Palmetto Bay, Doral, and New York. For more information, please visit mginjuryfirm.com or call Jessica Reyes at 305.964.6536.

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SOURCE: Mausner Group Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mausner-group-injury-lawyers-expands-to-fort-lauderdale-and-welc-1177391