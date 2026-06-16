India Vikram Solar is advancing the first phase of its planned 12 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and expects to commission 9 GW of cell production capacity by the end of December 2026. The expansion comes as India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II took effect on June 1, 2026. Under the new requirement, solar PV modules deployed in projects covered by the ALMM framework, including government-supported schemes, net-metering installations, and open-access renewable energy projects, must use solar cells sourced from manufacturers listed under ALMM List-II. "While certain ...

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