Netcracker and its Customers Will Drive the Conversation Around AI, New Paths to Revenue and Automation During Numerous Keynotes and Panel Discussions at TM Forum Event in Copenhagen

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will bring its innovation and market leadership in Agentic AI, helping operators create new avenues to revenue growth and creating pathways to autonomous operations to TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen on June 23-25. Netcracker, along with a number of its customers, will participate in stage talks throughout the leading event for the telecom industry. This includes a marquee keynote featuring Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker CSG, in conversation with Tamás Bányai, Chief Executive Officer, One Hungary; Christian Thrane, Chief Executive Officer, TDC Brands; John Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Telenet; and Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief AI Officer, e& on how to capitalize on the power and insights of AI to drive automation with governance and guardrails and quickly deliver positive results for the telco business.

Netcracker is a Platinum Sponsor of the event and will exhibit in booth #314. In addition to the executive keynote session, Netcracker will also take part in several other high-profile speaking engagements and discussions:

Keynote Building the AI-Native Telco: Lessons from the Industry's Transformation Leaders

Tuesday, June 23 12:15 p.m. CET Park Stage

Speakers:

Tamás Bányai, Chief Executive Officer, One Hungary

Christian Thrane, Chief Executive Officer, TDC Brands

John Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Telenet

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief AI Officer, e&

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker CSG

Executive Business Roundtable How to Build Flexible Business Models for Unpredictable Markets

Tuesday, June 23 3:30 p.m. CET Build Stage

Speakers:

Tiago Rocha da Silva, Chief Commercial Officer, Zain

Carolin Treichl, Executive Vice President, Region EMEA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer, Netcracker

CIO Keynote Architecting the Adaptive Telco: A CIO Blueprint for the AI Era

Wednesday, June 24 12:15 p.m. CET Vision Stage

Speakers:

Justin Shields, Chief Information Officer, du

Robert Purdy, Chief Information Officer, Odido

Sami Chabbah, Vice President Commercial Platforms, Telenet Group

Vash Diwan, Senior Vice President, Netcracker

Panel Discussion Trust by Design: Embedding Responsible AI Into Decisions While Maintaining Speed and Scale

Tuesday, June 23 11:30 a.m. CET Build Stage

Speakers:

Matt Bain, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Spark

Tom Sjöberg, Director, Elisa

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

OSS Automation Keynote From AI Insights to Autonomous Actions

Wednesday, June 24 4:30 p.m. CET Growth Stage

Speakers:

Rudolf Strijkers, Lead Architect, Network Infrastructure IT, Swisscom

Caspar Engelshardt-Sabinsky, Head of Architecture, TDC Brands

Susan White, Assistant Vice President, Strategy, Netcracker

Netcracker is also participating in the Catalyst project "Robotic Dog: AI at the Edge, Sustainable Revenue at Scale," which showcases how CSPs can transform edge networks into a distributed AI platform for Physical AI, reducing device costs and enabling new B2B2X monetization models. Netcracker is providing the orchestration and monetization capabilities for the project.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com