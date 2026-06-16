Netcracker and its Customers Will Drive the Conversation Around AI, New Paths to Revenue and Automation During Numerous Keynotes and Panel Discussions at TM Forum Event in Copenhagen
Netcracker Technology announced today that it will bring its innovation and market leadership in Agentic AI, helping operators create new avenues to revenue growth and creating pathways to autonomous operations to TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen on June 23-25. Netcracker, along with a number of its customers, will participate in stage talks throughout the leading event for the telecom industry. This includes a marquee keynote featuring Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker CSG, in conversation with Tamás Bányai, Chief Executive Officer, One Hungary; Christian Thrane, Chief Executive Officer, TDC Brands; John Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Telenet; and Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief AI Officer, e& on how to capitalize on the power and insights of AI to drive automation with governance and guardrails and quickly deliver positive results for the telco business.
Netcracker is a Platinum Sponsor of the event and will exhibit in booth #314. In addition to the executive keynote session, Netcracker will also take part in several other high-profile speaking engagements and discussions:
Keynote Building the AI-Native Telco: Lessons from the Industry's Transformation Leaders
Tuesday, June 23 12:15 p.m. CET Park Stage
Speakers:
Tamás Bányai, Chief Executive Officer, One Hungary
Christian Thrane, Chief Executive Officer, TDC Brands
John Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Telenet
Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief AI Officer, e&
Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker CSG
Executive Business Roundtable How to Build Flexible Business Models for Unpredictable Markets
Tuesday, June 23 3:30 p.m. CET Build Stage
Speakers:
Tiago Rocha da Silva, Chief Commercial Officer, Zain
Carolin Treichl, Executive Vice President, Region EMEA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer, Netcracker
CIO Keynote Architecting the Adaptive Telco: A CIO Blueprint for the AI Era
Wednesday, June 24 12:15 p.m. CET Vision Stage
Speakers:
Justin Shields, Chief Information Officer, du
Robert Purdy, Chief Information Officer, Odido
Sami Chabbah, Vice President Commercial Platforms, Telenet Group
Vash Diwan, Senior Vice President, Netcracker
Panel Discussion Trust by Design: Embedding Responsible AI Into Decisions While Maintaining Speed and Scale
Tuesday, June 23 11:30 a.m. CET Build Stage
Speakers:
Matt Bain, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Spark
Tom Sjöberg, Director, Elisa
Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker
OSS Automation Keynote From AI Insights to Autonomous Actions
Wednesday, June 24 4:30 p.m. CET Growth Stage
Speakers:
Rudolf Strijkers, Lead Architect, Network Infrastructure IT, Swisscom
Caspar Engelshardt-Sabinsky, Head of Architecture, TDC Brands
Susan White, Assistant Vice President, Strategy, Netcracker
Netcracker is also participating in the Catalyst project "Robotic Dog: AI at the Edge, Sustainable Revenue at Scale," which showcases how CSPs can transform edge networks into a distributed AI platform for Physical AI, reducing device costs and enabling new B2B2X monetization models. Netcracker is providing the orchestration and monetization capabilities for the project.
About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.
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Contacts:
Media
Anita Karvé
Netcracker Technology
MediaGroup@Netcracker.com