New independent board member served as CEO of bp from 2020 to 2023

Type One Energy, the global fusion power plant developer, today announced the appointment of Bernard Looney to its Board of Directors. The announcement comes as the company confirms its plan to bring commercial fusion power to the grid by 2034 and prepares to close its Series B funding round. The company is also initiating procurement for its Infinity One prototype project in East Tennessee and recently launched the UK Infinity Fusion Consortium with strong government support in the United Kingdom.

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Fusion technology provider Type One Energy appointed Mr. Bernard Looney to its Board of Directors in June 2026. Mr. Looney served as CEO of bp from 2020 to 2023.

Mr. Looney is the former bp chief executive and brings deep experience in global energy, capital markets, major project delivery, and international partnerships to the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Bernard to our Board of Directors," said Dr. William Madia, Board Chair of Type One Energy. "His deep experience across global energy markets will bring a valuable perspective as we move towards deploying a fleet of the world's first commercial fusion power plants."

Mr. Looney has more than three decades of experience across the global energy sector, including energy transition leadership at one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. He is now focused on the intersection of energy, AI, finance and sustainability, holding Board roles in several transformative energy and AI companies.

"Bernard has led at the highest level of the global energy industry," said Type One Energy CEO Christofer Mowry. "He understands what it takes to move from technology development to deployment, to shape an organization around disciplined execution and operational excellence. His experience and skills will be an incredible asset as we complete our commercialization journey and continue to scale the company."

Type One Energy is developing a stellarator fusion power plant, the most practical, near-term route to commercial fusion power. In 2025, the company received a Letter of Intent and initial commercial contracts from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to prepare for first-of-a-kind deployment of the company's Infinity Two fusion power platform at TVA's Bull Run site in East Tennessee. Construction of the 400 MWe Infinity Two plant is targeted to begin in 2028.

The company recently launched the UK Infinity Fusion Consortium with industrial partners and UK government support to advance an Infinity Two fusion power plant project in the United Kingdom. This matters because energy demand is rising fast and energy independence is becoming existential to national security. AI, electrification, and decarbonization of the global energy system is expected to increase electricity demand by at least 50% by 2040. Meeting this demand will require a massive increase in clean, reliable, continuous power generation exactly the role commercial fusion can play.

"Fusion will unquestionably be one of the defining energy technologies of this century," said Bernard Looney. "Type One Energy stands out because it is focused on developing and deploying fusion through a network of industrial partnerships that help derisk and shorten the journey to commercialization. I am delighted to join the Board and support the company at this important inflection point in its journey, with expanding global interest in their technology from customers as well as the capital markets."

Stellarators use precisely shaped magnetic fields to achieve commercially viable fusion plasma performance. They are the only fusion technology to demonstrate stable, continuous operation at large scale. Modern supercomputers, advanced manufacturing techniques, and high temperature superconducting magnets now enable the efficient design and practical construction of commercially viable stellarator fusion power plants.

Founded in 2019 and venture-backed in 2023, Type One Energy Group is mission-driven to provide sustainable, affordable fusion power to the world.

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Contacts:

Thomas Frey, APR

thomas.frey@typeoneenergy.com

+1.734.658.0143