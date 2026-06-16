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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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MEXC Ranks No.1 in Silver Futures Liquidity, Saving Users $240M Through 0-Fee Trading in May

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced key highlights for May 2026. According to TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report, MEXC ranked first globally in silver futures liquidity, and also ranked among the top performers across multiple other key liquidity metrics, including ETH Futures slippage and precious metals Futures order book depth. The 0-fee trading policy also saved users a cumulative $240 million in trading fees across 949 trading pairs spanning spot, futures, and others, enabling users to trade with industry-leading liquidity while dramatically reducing their trading costs.

In May, MEXC achieved a monthly trading volume of $641 billion. The platform listed 110 new tokens across spot and futures trading pairs, with a new listing trading volume of $1.18 billion. MEXC further expanded user investment options by offering trading access to over 7,000 US stocks. The platform also provided $34 million in futures position bonuses to users.

As a trusted global gateway for over 40 million users, uncompromising asset security and top-tier service quality remain the core values of MEXC. In May, the platform maintained its Guardian Funds at $101M, providing users with an additional layer of asset protection. MEXC also published May Proof of Reserves, independently audited by Hacken, confirming full backing beyond 1:1, with USDT at 117%, USDC at 120%, BTC at 293%, and ETH at 123%. On the service front, the customer support team processed 70,966 support tickets with an average online response time of just 61.29 seconds, while 46,651 loss compensation vouchers were issued to users during the month.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-ranks-no1-in-silver-futures-liquidity-saving-users-240m-through-0-fee-trading-in-may-302801493.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.