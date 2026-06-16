EQS-News: Quantum Art / Key word(s): Science

Quantum Art Validates a Scalable Path to Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing Using Multi-Qubit Gates



16.06.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

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Research Results Show Large-scale, Multi-qubit Gate Operations are Fully Compatible With Quantum Error Correction, Addressing a key Milestone Towards Large Scale Quantum Computers Key Highlights: Quantum Art researchers validated a practical fault-tolerance threshold for scalable codes, under realistic multi-qubit gate noise conditions.

Published research showed that the dominant noise sources can largely be described as effective single- and two-qubit error channels, aligned with the gate's multi-qubit connectivity mapping, while unwanted long-range error propagation remains significantly weaker.

The results validated that Quantum Art's multi-qubit gate architecture can support a scalable path toward logical qubits and fault-tolerant quantum computing. NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL - June 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Quantum Art , a developer of full-stack, fault tolerant quantum computers based on trapped-ion qubits and a proprietary scale-up architecture, today announced research results verifying that its multi-qubit gate architecture advances scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing, validated through a detailed microscopic noise model and comprehensive fault-tolerance simulations The company demonstrates its architecture supports fault tolerant operation by constructing realistic noise modeling for multi-qubit gates and analyzing the performance of such models in scalable error correction codes. The results show a finite-threshold behavior, at the 1% level using surface codes, as an example, suitable for scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing. These results provide an important bridge between device-level physics and quantum error-correction performance. Importantly, the simulation results showed that logical error correction continues to improve as the system scales, a key benchmark used to evaluate whether a quantum architecture can ultimately support fault-tolerant operation. "The most important result is that multi-qubit gates, favorable candidates for large scale quantum computation schemes, are also fully compatible and advantageous for fault tolerant codes," said Dr. Amit Ben-Kish, CTO and co-founder of Quantum Art. "For years, the quantum computing industry has largely focused on fault-tolerant systems built from vast numbers of sequential one- and two-qubit operations, leaving open questions about whether large multi-qubit gates could support the same path. Our analysis shows that the errors remain local and controlled, and that a practical threshold exists. That puts multi-qubit gates firmly in the fault-tolerant regime and provides a clear path for scaling such architectures." Quantum Art's multi-qubit gate architecture offers significant advantages in computational efficiency, circuit compression, system scalability and overall hardware footprint. Interestingly, Quantum Art's important findings show that whereas, all-to-all connected, multi-qubits gates enable circuit depth compression and reduced computational overhead by orders of magnitude, error propagation remains small, controlled and bound by the gate's connectivity mapping. The findings provide strong evidence that Quantum Art's multi-qubit architecture can scale while remaining compatible with the requirements of fault-tolerant quantum computing. The milestone validates Quantum Art's roadmap toward large-scale fault-tolerant systems, including its planned Perspective platform, a 1,000-qubit multi-core quantum computer designed to support commercially relevant quantum applications having 10s-100 logical qubits as well as next-generation, Landscape series, supporting 1000s logical qubits. The results are detailed in the paper, "Trapped-Ion Multi qubit Gates are Compatible with Scalable Quantum Error Correction," authored by O. Grossman, Y. Kadish, S. Gazit, A. Ben-Kish, R. Ozeri and Y. Shapira - and is available here . About Quantum Art Quantum Art, an Israeli company founded in 2022 span-out from Prof. Roee Ozeri's research group at the Weizmann Institute of Science is a full-stack, fault tolerant, trapped-ion quantum computing company developing systems and solutions for complex computational problems. Its architecture combines scalable hardware with software designed for real-world applications in optimization, simulation, and advanced computing. For more information, visit https://www.quantum-art.tech/ Quantum Art Media Contact

Kyle Porter

EVP, Managing Director

Virgo Public Relations

Quantumart@virgo-pr.com

212.584.4289 View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantum Art





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