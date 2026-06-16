SCS Global Services: First Independent Certification Standard for Responsible Chemical Recycling Released by SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

Standard underpins new certification to build trust in chemical recycling of plastics

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems today announced the launch of the Certification Standard for Responsible Chemical Recycling (SCS-004), the first independent standard of its kind. Concurrently, SCS Global Services launched a certification program underpinned by the standard, allowing chemical recycling facilities that process hard-to-recycle materials to transparently communicate their responsible practices to the marketplace - helping to keep plastics in circulation and out of the environment.

Mechanical recycling alone can't handle the volume, complexity, or contamination levels of the world's plastic waste problem. As a result, most plastics still end up in landfills, incinerators, or the environment. Chemical recycling is part of the solution. The novel technologies break down hard-to-recycle plastics into raw materials that are reintroduced into supply chains to make new products. Without independent verification, however, the brands that sell these products have had no way to confirm that the chemical recyclers they source from are measuring, monitoring, and reporting their environmental and social impacts honestly and transparently.

"Brands are under real pressure to deliver on recycled-content commitments, and chemical recycling is part of how that gets done. But we need to have confidence that the recycling process is done in a responsible way," said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems. "SCS-004 gives procurement and sustainability teams a rigorous, independently verified framework for knowing that the chemically recycled materials they source come from recycling operations that meet clear standards for environmental and social performance and operational transparency."

The certification defines what responsible chemical recycling looks like and, through a tiered certification system, recognizes progress, ensures transparency, and drives continuous environmental and social performance improvement. Certification is structured across three levels:

Core - Foundational requirements covering management systems, operational permits, chain of custody transparency, and social and environmental reporting.

Plus - Demonstrating continuous improvement in social and environmental performance, relative to established baselines.

Trailblazer - Category-specific recognition for best-in-class performance across risk assurance, transparency and disclosure, water stewardship, zero waste, and social impact.

"Chemical recyclers have been asking for a credible way to demonstrate responsible practices. SCS' Responsible Chemical Recycling Certification provides a pathway to effectively communicate to the market and provide a vetted transparent solution to addressing plastic waste," said John Parker, Managing Director, Energy, Biomaterials and Circularity at SCS Global Services. "With decades of experience certifying recycling operations, biofuels and chemicals, and responsible manufacturing, SCS Global Services is uniquely positioned to service this industry."

Certification applies to organizations conducting pyrolysis, methanolysis, solvolysis, depolymerization, gasification, and other advanced, chemical, or molecular recycling technologies globally. Certification requirements span chain of custody and mass balance accounting, feedstock sourcing, energy intensity and greenhouse gas calculations, atmospheric emissions reporting, waste and water management, life cycle assessment, human rights commitments, and community engagement.

The standard was initiated by the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network (now CIRCLE) following the U.S. Plastics Pact's 2024 Responsible Production Guidelines for Advanced, Chemical and Molecular Recycling, and developed through a multistakeholder process engaging chemical recyclers, supply chain partners, brands, and civil society. It references and builds on internationally recognized frameworks including the GHG Protocol, ISO 14040/44/67, ISO 22095/-2, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

To download a copy of SCS-004, visit the SCS Standards website: Certification Standard for Responsible Chemical Recycling | SCS Standards

Chemical recyclers seeking certification can visit the SCS Global Services website: Responsible Chemical Recycling Certification | SCS Global Services

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.???

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-independent-certification-standard-for-responsible-chemica-1178052