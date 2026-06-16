Kepno, Wielkopolskie, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Worksol Group, a leading international recruitment and HR solutions provider, has published a new report highlighting significant changes in the Polish labor market. According to the latest findings, Polish employers are increasingly hiring workers from Asia as labor shortages continue to impact key sectors of the economy.





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The report indicates that the structure of foreign employment in Poland is undergoing a major transformation. While workers from Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine, have traditionally represented the largest group of foreign employees, employers are now expanding their recruitment efforts toward Asian countries, including the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Nepal, and other emerging labor markets.

According to data collected by Worksol Group, the number of recruitments involving workers from Asia increased by 7% during the last six months compared to the previous six-month period. The findings also reveal that the Philippines currently accounts for 36% of all Asian recruitment projects conducted by Worksol Group, while India represents 24%. The remaining 40% is distributed among other Asian countries, reflecting the growing diversification of international recruitment sources.

The report emphasizes that this shift is driven primarily by workforce shortages rather than labor cost considerations. Many Polish companies are struggling to fill vacancies despite offering competitive wages and attractive employment conditions.

"Just a few years ago, employers primarily asked about workers from Ukraine. Today, we are increasingly receiving inquiries regarding candidates from the Philippines, Indonesia, and India. This reflects the realities of the labor market. Companies are not searching for cheaper labor; they are looking for reliable employees who can help maintain production continuity and support business growth. In many industries, filling vacancies without international recruitment has become extremely difficult," said Milena Michalska, Recruitment Coordinator at Worksol Group.

The report notes that workers from Asia are highly valued by employers for their commitment, reliability, and willingness to engage in long-term employment. These qualities contribute to lower employee turnover rates and greater operational stability for businesses across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, construction, and food processing sectors.

Worksol Group has also observed a growing number of organizations treating international recruitment as a long-term workforce strategy rather than a temporary solution to staffing challenges. As demographic trends continue to reduce the domestic labor pool, experts expect demand for workers from Asia to increase further in the coming years.

The report concludes that Poland's future labor market will become increasingly international, with Asian talent playing a crucial role in supporting economic growth and helping businesses overcome workforce shortages.

About Worksol Group

Founded in 2009, Worksol Group is a Poland-based international recruitment and HR services company specializing in workforce solutions for businesses across multiple industries. The company recruits talent from Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe and has successfully partnered with more than 300 clients, including some of the largest and most respected companies operating in Poland. Worksol Group provides end-to-end recruitment, legalization, and workforce management services designed to help organizations address labor shortages and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.worksol.pl.

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Source: PRNews OU