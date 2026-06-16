Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A420X0 | ISIN: NL0015073TS8 | Ticker-Symbol: NW0
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 14:53
14,234 Euro
+1,19 % +0,168
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CSG NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSG NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,19214,20614:57
14,17814,22014:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 12:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG and Ukrainian Armor LLC Signed Strategic Partnership Agreement at Eurosatory 2026

AviaNera Technologies, a company belonging industrial and technology group CSG, and Ukrainian Armor LLC have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the development and supply of advanced engine solutions for Ukrainian missile and unmanned systems.

The agreement was signed in Paris on 15 June 2026 during the first day of Eurosatory 2026, one of the world's leading international defence and security exhibitions, immediately following the official opening of the event. Under the agreement, the partners will cooperate on the supply of engines across various power classes for Ukrainian missile and unmanned platforms. The partnership also envisages the future establishment of joint ventures, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, and localization of relevant technologies in Ukraine.

"AviaNera is rapidly expanding its production of propulsion units for unmanned aerial systems and guided missiles. Propulsion units are often the bottleneck in their production. That is why our strategy is to expand production and localize it in key markets, which undoubtedly include Ukraine. Ukrainian Armor has long been a strong partner of CSG, and cooperation in the production of propulsion units smoothly builds on the licensed production project for Western-caliber ammunition, which CSG successfully carried out with Ukrainian Armor last year," said Pavel Cechal, CEO of AviaNera Technologies.

"Strategic partnership between Ukrainian Armor and AviaNera is an important step toward strengthening Ukraine's missile and unmanned capabilities. Our goal is to create new opportunities for the production of advanced engines for missile and unmanned platforms. The joint development of manufacturing capacities and the future establishment of joint ventures will allow us not only to integrate modern European technologies into Ukrainian platforms, but also to jointly develop new generations of precision-guided weapon systems. We are building a long-term alliance that will make Ukraine's defence industry even more self-sufficient and more deeply integrated into the European security architecture," commented Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor LLC, following the signing of the agreement.

The strategic partnership reflects both companies' commitment to deepening industrial cooperation, enhancing Ukraine's defence production capabilities, and contributing to the broader resilience and technological development of the European defence sector.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.