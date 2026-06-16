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WKN: A2PJFZ | ISIN: US70202L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 59P
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 09:30
47,480 Euro
-0,90 % -0,430
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
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PARSONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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PARSONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,49048,44014:57
47,50048,45014:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Parsons Corporation: Parsons Awarded Multiple Contracts for $1.4B John A. Blatnik Bridge Replacement

CHANTILLY, Va., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has been selected for the design oversight and construction oversight contracts on the estimated $1.1 to $1.4 billion design-build John A. Blatnik Bridge Project by the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation. The John A. Blatnik Bridge connects the City of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin over the Port of Duluth/Superior, which is the most inland ocean vessel harbor in the world and the terminus of the St Lawrence Seaway. Parsons previously provided preliminary engineering design for replacement of the Blatnik Bridge and with this contract will continue their services through design and construction oversight.

"Parsons has a history of successfully delivering complex projects for critical infrastructure, and it's due to our team's outstanding talent that we will continue that success with this project," said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "This bridge serves an important freight corridor between the eastern United States and Canada though Minnesota and Wisconsin. Projects like this leave a lasting impact for decades to come, so, we take an invested interest in making sure this project is delivered efficiently and successfully."

Originally built in 1961, the John A. Blatnik Bridge carries an average daily traffic of 33,900 vehicles on I-535 over the St. Louis Bay and is an important freight and commercial connection through Minnesota and Wisconsin over the multimodal port of Duluth-Superior. The new bridge will be built on the same alignment with a direct connection to US 53 in Superior Wisconsin providing free flowing traffic. The design and construction will be delivered through the design-build delivery method beginning the Fall of 2026 and cross the two active navigation channels, two railroads and multiple city streets with traffic opening in 2031. To achieve the five-year construction schedule, the existing bridge will be closed and demolished early in the project with traffic detouring to nearby US Highway 2.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, over 450 rail and transit projects, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons' bridge expertise, visit parsons.com/bridge/.

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Miller
+1 980.253.9781
Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@parsons.us


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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