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WKN: A14TUX | ISIN: US89400J1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TU
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 15:00
58,00 Euro
-0,85 % -0,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSUNION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSUNION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5058,5014:57
57,5058,5009:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
59 Leser
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TransUnion Appoints Clayton Ruebensaal as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clayton Ruebensaal has joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective June 15, 2026.

In this newly created role, Ruebensaal will lead TransUnion's Corporate Marketing, Product Marketing and Corporate Affairs and Communications teams, all of which serve an important role in shaping and amplifying the TransUnion story across customers, consumers and a global workforce. He will report to TransUnion President and CEO, Chris Cartwright, and serve on the executive leadership team.

"As?we?embark on our next chapter, how we bring the TransUnion story to market matters," said Cartwright.?"Clayton brings proven experience transforming global brands and driving results,?and I'm confident he will strengthen how we communicate our value and?elevate?the impact of our products and technology."

Ruebensaal joins TU with deep experience leading large-scale teams across financial services, media, hospitality and advertising and has successfully repositioned global brands, integrated data-driven marketing systems and delivered measurable business outcomes in B2C and B2B businesses. Most recently at Comcast, he oversaw marketing, brand, media and performance marketing for the $81 billion consumer business. Prior to Comcast, he served as Chief Marketing Officer for Global B2B Marketing and Chief Brand Officer at American Express, and Vice President, Global Marketing at The Ritz-Carlton. He earned a B.A. from Butler University.

"Data has become the lifeblood of business. TransUnion's commitment to deliver trusted data positions us well for the next era of growth," said Ruebensaal. "I'm excited to join the team and help tell our story in a way that deepens our impact around the world."

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries.?We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®?- and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

ContactDave Blumberg
TransUnion
E-maildavid.blumberg@transunion.com
Telephone312-972-6646

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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