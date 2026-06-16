Chinese perovskite solar module producer UtmoLight launched its new module series at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, China, including two products aimed at addressing reliability challenges and application-specific limitations in commercial perovskite photovoltaics. The company said the new product line reflects a shift beyond efficiency gains and larger module formats toward products tailored to specific deployment scenarios. The lineup includes the Chuangshi S2 high-strength module and the Chuangshi S1 ultra-light module. The Chuangshi S2 is a 2.81 m² perovskite panel designed for harsh outdoor environments. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...