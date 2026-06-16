Qrvey 9.4 Brings AI Agents to Embedded Analytics for SaaS Products

Sidekick introduces a controlled AI experience, combining embedded interaction, structured and custom agents, and a governed context layer designed for SaaS applications.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Qrvey today announced the release of Qrvey 9.4, a major update to its embedded analytics platform that introduces Qrvey Sidekick, along with a new model for embedding AI directly into SaaS products using agents powered by the Qrvey MCP Server.

"Embedded analytics is becoming the primary path for SaaS companies to deliver AI inside their products," said Arman Eshraghi, Founder and CEO of Qrvey. "With Sidekick, agents, and the MCP Server, we are giving product teams a structured way to design and control that experience-embedding AI directly into their analytics workflows and delivering more intelligent products to their customers."

Introducing Qrvey Sidekick and AI Agents

Qrvey Sidekick is an AI assistant embedded directly into the analytics experience within SaaS applications. It provides a conversational interface through which users can explore data, generate insights, and create analytics within existing workflows.

In Qrvey 9.4, Sidekick exposes AI capabilities through agents, which define specific analytical functions within the product. These include built-in agents for common tasks such as data analysis and creating visualizations, as well as custom agents that product teams can design for their own use cases. Each agent operates with defined context, scope, and instructions, allowing behavior to be aligned to product requirements.

This structure allows SaaS companies to map AI directly to their product workflows, introducing targeted, task-specific capabilities that align with how their customers use analytics.

Designed for Product Team Control

Qrvey 9.4 is designed to give product and engineering teams full control over how AI is embedded into their applications.

Teams determine where Sidekick appears, which agents are available in each context, and how those agents interact with data, context, and analytics. Built-in agents provide immediate value, while custom agents allow teams to define domain-specific behavior aligned to their product and customer workflows.

This enables SaaS companies to introduce AI incrementally-starting with focused use cases and expanding over time-while maintaining consistency with the product experience.

Powered by the Qrvey MCP Server

At the core of this capability is the Qrvey MCP Server, Qrvey's implementation of the Model Context Protocol for embedded, multi-tenant analytics.

The MCP Server connects AI to the analytics environment, including datasets, dashboards, metadata, and tenant-specific permissions, enabling agents to access and interact with analytics assets within the product.

"Qrvey 9.4 establishes the foundation for how AI will evolve inside embedded analytics," said David Abramson, CTO of Qrvey. "As Sidekick and agents are adopted across more use cases, we'll continue expanding the depth and sophistication of those capabilities-helping SaaS companies deliver richer, more intelligent experiences to their customers over time."

Driving Business Impact for SaaS Companies

With Qrvey 9.4, SaaS companies can embed AI-driven analytics aligned with their product design and business model.

"OneVizion is excited about the upcoming MCP functionality because it will allow our end users of all experience levels to leverage a truly AI-first approach to generating actionable insights from their data," said Greg Tiffany, Director of Solution Development for OneVizion, a Qrvey customer.

By exposing AI through structured agents and a controlled interface, teams can deliver more intuitive analytics experiences, accelerate analytics development, and introduce differentiated, AI-powered capabilities directly into their product.

As these capabilities evolve, Qrvey provides a foundation for expanding autonomous analytic workflows, supporting deeper engagement, increased product value, and long-term growth.

Availability

Qrvey Sidekick, AI agents, and the MCP Server are available starting with Qrvey 9.4, scheduled for release in July 2026. Schedule your demo today at qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in AI-native embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics and autonomous AI-driven data experiences-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver more value for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-9.4-brings-ai-agents-to-embedded-analytics-for-saas-product-1177518