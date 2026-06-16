The government of Kyrgyzstan has announced the first phase of a planned 1.9 GW solar project is now operational. Work on the ROX Issyk-Kul solar power plant, which is being implemented, financed and managed by Vietnam's Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC, began in July 2025 following the signing of a deal with Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy. It is located in the region of Issyk-Kul in eastern Kyrgyzstan. The first phase of works encompassed a 175 MW solar plant alongside a 110 kV high voltage substation and associated transmission infrastructure. According to national news agency Kabar, investment ...

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