Rehlko, a global energy resilience leader delivering innovative solutions across industrial energy systems, powertrain technologies, and home energy applications, today announced that its UK business, formerly WB Power Services, has been fully brought onto the Rehlko platform, strengthening the company's UK and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) operating model and expanding its ability to deliver end-to-end lifecycle solutions for mission-critical power applications.

The move aligns the former WB Power Services' long-established UK capabilities including engineering, installation, commissioning, and long-term service with Rehlko's broader platform. It represents an important step in scaling consistent, high-quality delivery across priority markets as demand accelerates in data centers and other mission-critical environments.

Customers increasingly require partners that can deliver reliable, repeatable solutions across the full project lifecycle and over long operating horizons. By aligning the UK business more closely with Rehlko's global operating model, the company is strengthening its ability to support these needs across EMEA with standardized capabilities spanning system design, installation, testing, and ongoing service.

"This milestone marks an important moment for our organization," said Lenaik Andrieux, General Manager EMEA, India and LATAM at Rehlko"Bringing WB Power Services onto the Rehlko platform combines a strong UK engineering heritage, highly experienced teams, and long-standing customer relationships within a single operating model. While the name changes, what matters most remains constant: deep technical expertise, trusted execution, and a long-term partnership mindset. This strengthens how we deliver consistent, high-quality power solutions and lifecycle support for customers across the region."

"Aligning our UK operations under the Rehlko platform strengthens our operating model and expands our ability to serve customers in markets where reliability, scale, and consistency are critical," said Francis Perrin, Chief Brand and Sustainability Officer, Rehlko. "This milestone reinforces Rehlko's position as a scaled platform with end-to-end lifecycle capabilities -spanning design, installation, testing, and long-term service and supports our ability to meet accelerating demand in mission-critical environments, including data centers, across the UK and EMEA."

Formerly WB Power Services has a long history in the UK critical power market, supporting customers with complex installation and service requirements. Its capabilities now form part of a broader Rehlko platform designed to enable operational consistency, scalability, and durable customer relationships across the full lifecycle of power systems.

The announcement comes as demand for resilient power solutions continues to expand, particularly in data centers and other critical infrastructure applications where uptime, safety, and long-term performance are essential. With its UK operations now operating as part of a unified platform, Rehlko is positioned to support customers as requirements grow in size, complexity, and geographic footprint.

Following its acquisition in August 2025, the UK business will now operate under the Rehlko name, reflecting its position within the Rehlko platform, while continuing to serve customers through the same experienced teams.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses Power Systems, Clarke Energy, Home Energy, and Engines-and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.

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Contacts:

Suzanne Cutway

Communications Director, Rehlko

+1 586 216 3896

suzanne.cutway@rehlko.com