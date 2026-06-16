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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 14:14 Uhr
105 Leser
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GORE: What Happens When Materials Are Given Another Use?

A simple upcycling example shows how used materials can be reworked into something new.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / It starts with used garments and fabric offcuts - materials that have already served their original purpose.

In this example, a maker takes them apart and reshapes them into a new item: a functional bag. The process highlights a practical approach to reuse, showing how materials may remain usable beyond their first application, depending on how they are handled.

See how existing materials can be reworked into new forms and what this might mean for reuse: Offcuts don't mean leftovers. See how existing GORETEX gear is upcycled into a functional bag.

About Gore's Fabrics Business
Gore introduced GORE-TEX Fabric to the outerwear industry more than 45 years ago and continues to develop performance apparel technologies. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages.
https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.
For more information, visit gore.com.

# # #

Products listed may not be available in all markets.
GORE, GORE-TEX, Together, improving life and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.
© 2026 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Find more stories and multimedia from GORE at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GORE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gore
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GORE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/what-happens-when-materials-are-given-another-use-1178091

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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